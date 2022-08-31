HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Shopping for groceries and preparing meals can turn into a major task for older adults.

Senior Resources of Guilford does the hard work for them. Its Meals on Wheels program makes sure aging adults get the nutrition they need.

“Many times our seniors’ families don’t live here, they’ve outlived their family and so it lets them know that somebody cares,” CEO Ellen Whitlock said.

Five hundred meals go out every weekday to seniors across Guilford County. Funding from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro keeps the program free for participants.

Program recipient Gerda Lawrence looks forward to seeing her delivery driver, Tom. The two have formed a special bond over the past year. Lawrence is legally blind and is homebound because of other health problems. Thanks to Tom’s deliveries, she doesn’t have to figure out how to fix her own meals.

“I don’t have to cook, I don’t have to wash dishes and everything is alright. I love it,” Lawrence said.

Senior Resources of Guilford is always looking for volunteers to deliver meals. It also offers many other programs and activities for seniors to keep them engaged and able to live independently. You can find more information by visiting their website.