Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina are busier than ever.

Of the 18 counties the food bank serves, most of the food goes to Guilford County.

The need is higher this year than the 8.2 million meals served to people facing food insecurity in Greensboro and the Guilford County area.

For years, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been helping Second Harvest Food Bank expand its programs.