Ready for School, Ready for Life steps up for Guilford County’s youngest children, their families

Success starts early, and “Ready for School, Ready for Life” knows that fact well.

“We have established a pathway for success,” said Charrise Hart, CEO of Ready, Ready. “And in that pathway to success, we start with healthy births and pregnancies.”

80% of brain development happens before a child turns three years old, and the Guilford County organization has served as a backbone to 110 organizations and agencies.

“Our job at Ready for School, Ready for Life is to ensure that the first 2,000 days of a child’s development are focused on the emotional wellbeing, mental health, and social development so that children can be prepared for kindergarten and the long-term success in life,” said Hart.

Ready, Ready launched in 2014 and connects more than 23,000 families through a system of partner organizations. They each focus on areas that cover planned and well-timed pregnancies, healthy births, on-track development for children, kindergarten readiness and success at the end of third grade.

“It’s a collaborative effort to build a connected innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families,” said Hart.

Money from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro means it can have an even greater impact.

“Their grant to our organization has allowed us to expand our work through advocacy, public will, building a public policy and ensuring that we’re able to touch the lives of thousands of more individuals through our community partners,” said Hart.

To learn more visit getreadyguilford.org.