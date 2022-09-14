HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Access to health care is limited without insurance.

The Community Clinic of High Point fills the gap. It provides services to adults who don’t qualify for other coverage and can’t afford to pay for visits and treatments out of pocket. Patients are screened yearly to determine their eligibility.

“We are their doctor. We are their health educator. We are their pharmacist in their drug store. We’re their lab, We’re their counselor,” executive director Molly Jordan said.

The clinic provides primary care. It also offers specialty care in podiatry, neurology, rheumatology and cardiology. Over 100 active volunteers help patients and an on-site pharmacy dispenses over 30,000 prescription medications each year.

Shayne Bennington is grateful for the services offered. After two strokes he is unable to work and doesn’t have health insurance. He also has asthma and COPD. With the help of inhalers and regular visits to the clinic, he says his lung function has improved.

“It is also really good to have someone that has followed my record and knows my background and can help me and see when I am improving instead of seeing different doctors that may not know my personal issues,” Bennington said.

The clinic relies on technology to keep up with his medical history and other patient data. A recent grant from The High Point Community Foundation went toward replacing the server where all the information is stored.

To donate, volunteer or learn more about how to receive care at the Community Clinic of High Point, visit https://www.cchpnc.com/