HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The winter months are especially tough for people experiencing homelessness in the Piedmont Triad.

High Point doesn’t have a day center for them but once a week they can get connected with resources inside the public library on North Main Street. The library’s director says they see those who are homeless like any other population they serve.

“We welcome everybody,” Mary Sizemore said. “A public library exists to serve the community in which it’s found.”

Multiple agencies and volunteers show up at the library for an hour on Tuesday mornings. Partners Ending Homelessness is among those on site ready to offer resources and support. Executive Director Brian Hahne says it’s an example of working together to solve a complex problem.

“This is a warm place where our clients can come to seek services, shelter, good food. But most importantly, there’s a network of relationships that show up every Tuesday to not only serve folks, but to try to help them transition into a healthier, more stable place,” Hahne said.

Partners Ending Homelessness is one of just two groups in the city doing street outreach. Funding from The High Point Community Foundation makes it possible for employees with the nonprofit to go to the streets and engage with people who might need their help.

“We really try to be proactive so that folks would consider housing and shelter instead of being unhoused and unsheltered, especially as some of the coldest weather comes upon us,” Hahne said.

Case manager Angela Parker acknowledges that getting someone into permanent housing can take a while. With the help of other organizations, they can reach more people in need.

“It gives them some hope,” said Jodie Bailey, who works with Acts Ministries. “It gives them encouragement. It shows them there even is a possibility of getting off the street because they can meet with the people here that they need to meet with. They don’t have to search for them, they’re here.”

Partners Ending Homelessness is always looking for partnerships to advocate and support those experiencing homelessness in Guilford County. You can find more information to get involved and make a donation online or by calling (336) 553-2715.