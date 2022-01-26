Open Door Ministries offers folks in need a ‘safe place to land’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This is a place for second chances.

Open Door Ministries in High Point started as two organizations: a food pantry and homeless shelter. They combined forces in 1999.

“When this organization started the vision was to feed 50 people a day and to house 10 to 15 people at any given time and now we’re doing around 90 thousand meals a year and housing over a thousand people,” Executive Director Ryan Ross said.

With the help of the High Point Community Foundation, Open Door Ministries has been able to grow. “The expansion has led to a mobile meals program and transitional housing specifically tailored to veterans.”

This expanded program is just another example of Open Door Ministries staying true to its core values. “We’re here to provide that spot for someone down on their luck. They need that second chance, they need a safe place to land. That’s what we’re here for.”