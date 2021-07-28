One Step Further is here to push Guilford County one step further on the path to community betterment

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Adult mediation, juvenile mediation, teen court, offender resources, life skills classes, nutrition programs and a food pantry. It’s a long list, right? Well, that’s only some of the things offered at One Step Further.

One Step Further is a non-profit with a lofty mission.

“You can make a difference, you can actually make a difference in people’s lives and that’s what’s been the extraordinary success of One Step Further. They use dollars very efficiently and very effectively to change people’s lives, if you didn’t have the intervention of One Step, from the caring people who work here Guilford County would be a different place,” One Step Further chairman Robbie Perkins says.

Their mission may be ambitious, but don’t worry, they’ve got the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro on their side.