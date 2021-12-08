MyFACE Inc empowers Forsyth County single parents to achieve their goals

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Single parents are the main support system for their children.

Sometimes, they need support themselves.

Ashley and her six children live in Forsyth County. She says her family has received clothing, food, Christmas gifts and even beds through the nonprofit My FACE, Inc. She has also found support and accountability. “They made sure that I stood by my agreement on the things that I said I wanted to do and that I was going to do,” Ashley said.

My FACE, Inc. founder and executive director Dothula Baron knows what single parents go through because she was one.

“I don’t think people really understand the value or the need when you’re a single parent and you have children and you really want to do the best by them,” Baron said. “So just having that support just means a tremendous — a lot — to people and we just want to fill that gap.”

Today, she and other volunteers use the “MENTOR Program” to guide participants.

MENTOR stands for ‘mentoring, empowering, nurturing, training opportunities and responsibility.’ It allows them to visualize their goals in many aspects of life.

“We’re a holistic project so we do more than just look at the social-economic impact. We also look at leadership development, skills, communication, conflict resolution, problem-solving and just really self-assessment or self-affirmation so that people know and believe that they can be the best they can be,” Baron said.

Support from the Winston-Salem Foundation helped My FACE, Inc. launch a new website that will reach more parents and potential mentors. Thanks in part to the support and encouragement she received, Ashley recently got her commercial driver license.

She’s now looking for a job and wants to move to a better neighborhood and eventually wants to work with My FACE, Inc. to help other parents and families.

“They’ve helped when I was not able to help myself. So with that, I was able to take time and focus on what I really wanted to do and now I have it,” Ashley said.

Any single parent who feels they could benefit from a mentor can contact My FACE, Inc. at (336) 331-3320 or at www.myfaceinc.org.