‘Music For a Great Space’ brings comfort during uncertain times through music

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For 30 years, musicians from all over the world have performed inside Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

The nonprofit Music For A Great Space makes the concerts possible.

Longtime church member Lucy Ingram founded the organization with her husband. Their vision began as a way to share the church’s organ with the community.

Today, the sanctuary carries sounds of jazz and Latin-inspired ensembles, as well as traditional chamber music.

Ingram serves as Artistic Director, selecting artists for the concert series. “I need to hear them either in person or online. I need to have real contact with the artist,” Ingram said.

Education is also a big focus for the organization. Performers take part in interviews before and after the concerts. They also make guest appearances at local schools.

“We take our artists to schools, universities, and colleges to not just broaden our base, but to provide education to the students and make them really want to be a musician,” Ingram said.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted that experience for everyone.

Executive Director Rebecca Willie says support from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro allowed Music For A Great Space to offer an entirely virtual season last year. “We did have to make some changes in what we initially had programmed but we were able to present some really wonderful programs and had a lot of engagement. It was really a wonderful experience,” Willie said.

This year, both organ concerts will be live-streamed on the organization’s website.

There are plans for a free outdoor concert next spring.

Masks, along with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, are required to attend ticketed events at Christ United Methodist Church.

No matter how the music is enjoyed, it continues to provide comfort during an uncertain time. “This is good for the soul. Our souls, and our hearts and our minds need this healthy thing that music brings to everybody,” Ingram said.

Music For A Great Space is presenting the “Telegraph String Quartet” on Friday, November 19.

The concert begins at 7-30 P.M. at Christ United Methodist Church at 410 North Holden Road in Greensboro.

You can find more information, including how to get tickets, at www.musicforagreatspace.org.