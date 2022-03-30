HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Macedonia Family Resource Center is a place focused on long-term solutions.

The nonprofit on Lake Avenue has offered people everything from summer camp to a satellite library. It’s also focused on feeding the High Point community. It became a food giveaway site years ago. The center maintains a pantry and now gives away 100 boxes of food every month to neighbors in the south part of the city.

Executive Director Dell McCormick says it is a way to help people get back on their feet. “The plan is not to ever give folks food for the rest of their lives,” McCormick said. “Our intake process allows us to find out what ‘happened to make you stumble? What happened to make you need food?'”

Macedonia Family Resource Center is also working on a new initiative focused on young men of color.

The Youth Policing Simulation will prepare participants ages 12 to 16 for situations with law enforcement by fostering relationships with those who wear the badge.

A grant from the High Point Community Foundation will make it possible.

“If these young men get an idea or an understanding of who the police officers are, that goes a long way in the future when encounters happen,” McCormick said.

The program will be open to young men across the city. While dates are still being decided, the hope is to prevent situations seen in other parts of the country from happening in High Point.

“I believe personally once the relationships are established they will last a lifetime,” McCormick said.

If you think your child can benefit, call Macedonia Family Resource Center at (336) 883-0300 or visit www.macedoniacenter.org to register them.