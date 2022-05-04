WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — From baby diapers to help finding a job, Love Community Development Corporation is dedicated to serving anyone in need anyway it can.

Volunteers run the facility located at 3980 North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. Inside is access to a variety of resources, including a clothing closet and a food pantry.

“We don’t do zip codes so anybody in driving distance can come and visit us and get food,” Vice President Ronald Sumpter explained.

The Winston-Salem Foundation funds Love CDC’s program to help cover utility bills. A grant from the foundation’s Black Philanthropy Initiative also paid for volunteer training and software for a virtual Reading Buddies program.

Five senior volunteers work online with children in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The goal is to get young learners to read on grade level by the end of third grade.

“I have been very surprised how effective and impactful a virtual experience has been,” volunteer Dennis Newman said.

The AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) uses Love CDC as a sponsor and volunteer station. Director Patricia Gilliam says it has allowed the program to enrich students’ lives and those of their volunteers.

“Their desire is to be able to give back to their community and be able to make an impact of those services that are needed the most,” Gilliam said.

Working together is something Love CDC’s founder and CEO envisioned when she created the organization more than 25 years ago. Angeline Sumpter believes it’s still the way to make a bigger impact today.

“One can’t do it. But if you get ten people together what one person couldn’t do, ten people can,” Sumpter said. “We try to make sure that love is what we — is in the middle of all we do.”

Love CDC is looking for volunteers. You can email lovecenter45@yahoo.com for more information or call (336) 306-8119. To find out more about AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP visit their website.