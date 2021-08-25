‘Kids have gifts, wisdom, talent that we don’t have’; new initiative seeks to hear students’ voices in Winston-Salem schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a project at the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools to help improve safety.

The Lead Together initiative also aims to build better relationships between students, administrators and school resource officers.

“It’s empowering them, but it’s also adults letting go of some of that responsibility, because the kids have gifts and wisdom and talents that we don’t have. And we want to embrace that and not ever discard or overlook the potential that’s there,” says Ellen Fox, the project manager.

The Winston-Salem Foundation gave a $50,000 grant to support the initiative, but organizers say the best part is how students are leading the conversation.