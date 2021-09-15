‘It changed people’s whole trajectory’: Winston-Salem exhibit explores how racist redlining impacted the Piedmont Triad and United States

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An exhibit that just opened in Winston-Salem is asking visitors to look at the mistakes of the past to find a better solution for the future.

It explores how system racism and specifically redlining has impacted our communities for generations.

The policy of redlining began in the 1930s.

The U.S. government color-coded maps of more than 200 cities and towns nationwide. Neighborhoods with large populations of minorities were deemed risky investments and were colored red.

Banks refused to lend money to people in those red areas, making dreams of home ownership and financial stability impossible.

It happened right here in the Piedmont Triad.

“This profoundly affected millions of families across the country,” said Braden Crooks, co-founder of Designing the We and creator of the exhibit. “It changed people’s whole trajectory.”

FOX8’s Brad Jones gives us a look in this week’s “Spotlight on Community Foundations.