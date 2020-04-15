IFB Solutions uses mobile clinic to help visually impaired kids in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two of Rebecca Kern’s three children are visually impaired.

“They have what’s called Stargardt’s, and that is a degenerative retinal disease, so it’s progressive,” said Kern.

Both Case and Tanner had normal vision at birth, but now at ages 12 and 8, they’re legally blind.

“You miss a lot of the details, and you use those details a lot in school,” Said Kern. “They have to sit in the front of the class. Even then, they can’t read the board.”

Homework brings its own sets of challenges. Chris Flynt, director of programs and the Low Vision Centers, knows that well. He, too, is blind.

“The technology wasn’t there, especially like what we have now,” said Flynt. “So being able to provide the kids with the technologies that we have, it almost ensures they should succeed in their school life.”

IFB Solutions’ “Focus on Literacy” program is removing some of the obstacles. It serves students grades K-12.

“We opened a Low Vision Center, and we started working with the school districts,” said Flynt. “The school district would provide equipment for the kids in the classroom, but when they were home, they didn’t have the equipment so the kids were behind in their studies.”

Thanks to a grant from the High Point Community Foundation, the mobile clinic brings its resources, including eye exams, to families in High Point, just like Rebecca’s.

It’s an especially critical service now with schools closed due to COVID-19 and students learning from home.

Thanks to this equipment, students are able to read independently, complete homework assignments and develop their abilities and talents in the home environment.

“It makes a huge impact right now being able to keep up with their schoolwork and use the devices at home,” Kern said. “My biggest goal for them is to not feel like they’re different than anyone else or that they’re less than anyone else and that they have the same opportunities to learn.”