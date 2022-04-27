GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — These teens are queens.

They’re confident, focused and ready to make changes in their community, and there’s one organization to thank for that. I Am a Queen is a youth development organization founded by Alana Allen.

“What we do is to train girls on how to become leaders in their community and we also teach them about having confidence and also being community service pioneers,” Allen said.

I Am A Queen has helped teens find a direction and a voice in their community. “I discovered just be who I am and be true to myself and be just build confidence in myself and spread my ability to others,” Anniya Henry said.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to learn to become a better person and a better me,” 11th grader Iyona Haynes said.

The group has multiple programs that center on growing a girl’s confidence. A great example of this is the Queen Arise campaign. “The queen arise campaign is an opportunity for our donors, our friends, our families to become investors in what we’re doing. They’re investing in girl’s futures, they’re investing in girls going to college, they’re investing into scholarships,” Allen said.

There are many stakeholders helping I Am a Queen succeed in its mission, including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. “The community foundation has been very essential to our expansion. With this grant, they’ve given me a coach. I’m going through leadership training through the Center for Creative Leadership its been the most amazing experience,” Allen said.

That experience is what Alana Allen intends to pass on to the many queens she is helping blossom.

You can donate to the Queen Arise fundraiser or find more information about I Am a Queen online at www.iamaqueen.org.