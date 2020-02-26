HUSTLE Winston-Salem helps entrepreneurs find the tools for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It is a casual lunchtime meet up once a week for entrepreneurs, but big things are happening here.

The entrepreneurs all participate in "Marketing Out of the Box" sessions hosted by HUSTLE Winston-Salem, a nonprofit that serves women, people of color and other business owners who don’t fit the typical mold.

“It is our goal to make sure that they have a voice in our community and accelerate them in entrepreneurship,” said Magalie Yacinthe, interim director of HUSTLE Winston-Salem.

HUSTLE is run by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs and serves about 100 of them each year.

“There’s something very satisfying about being able to use your skills and knowledge and providing that to people who are passionate about their businesses and passionate about their communities and their purposes,” said Yascinthe.

HUSTLE’s weekly "Marketing Out of the Box" session is one way it supports those who want to start or grow a business. The Winston-Salem Foundation has supported the organization since its inception.

“We try to provide tools and resources to entrepreneurs specifically as it relates to marketing or ways to improve their business,” said Yacinthe. “So they can focus on their marketing for their business throughout the year.”

Margaret Morris is a speech pathologist and owns Triad Speech Consultants. She is a regular at the HUSTLE sessions.

“When you're an entrepreneur you need some supportive people around you to keep encouraging you and pushing you to try new things,” said Morris.

She admits it’s not easy growing a business, but with a little guidance and support like what she finds with HUSTLE Winston-Salem, it is possible.

“It can be intimidating to ask for help with a business and HUSTLE provides a safe, comfortable, interesting place to go and learn more about your business and keep it fresh and keep it successful,” Morris said.