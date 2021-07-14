Hustle Winston-Salem helps break down barriers for minority entrepreneurs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Coffee With Coaches is a new program from Hustle Winston-Salem, with support from the Winston-Salem Foundation and the Winston-Salem Black Philanthropy Initiative.



Magalie Yacinthe, Hustle Winston-Salem’s Interim Executive Director tells us: “Our purpose is to serve inclusive entrepreneurship in Winston-Salem, our primary audience being women and people of color and those marginalized communities.



“We’re training individuals that come through our programs that you have to have that hustle mindset to become that next multi-millionaire, billionaire in your industry.”

Hustle Winston-Salem can’t do it alone. The Winston-Salem Foundation has been there from the start, all the way back in 2016 when six entrepreneurs came together to form this non-profit.

“We realized as we were going through our entrepreneur journeys we did not have access and we were like wow if we consider ourselves three plugged-in individuals and it’s this hard for us we can only imagine what other people who look like us. What they can’t access,” Yacinthe said.



This is where the Winston-Salem Black Philanthropy Initiative comes in, offering grants to black-led organizations at the grassroots level.

When it comes to these entrepreneurs, one great idea will always lead to something bigger on the horizon.