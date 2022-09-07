WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – People looking for a new path in life can find it at Hosanna House.

The nonprofit provides transitional housing to more than a dozen participants. Many of them have struggled with homelessness, addiction or served time in prison. Others have health problems that require around-the-clock care.

Sandra Sherrill-Oliver was inspired to help others after her own life was transformed through recovery. Twenty-three years later, she is still providing a place where people in Winston-Salem can find a second chance.

“We do community living. That’s where we come together at least once or twice a day in some shape, form or fashion in a group to teach us how to be a better neighbor, teach us how to be a better person, teach us how to love each other,” Sherrill-Oliver said.

A big part of the program is spiritual guidance, but the nonprofit provides physical care to participants too. There is also assistance to find work. A rant from The Winston-Salem Foundation helped establish a transportation service.

After flooding in 2018 forced participants from their homes on Bethania Station Road, Hosanna House turned into three different housing units around the city.

Now the organization is working to find one place all participants can call home. A house with four or five bedrooms would allow Hosanna House to relocate its offices and house more people. You can donate by texting the word “give” to 616-441-0708 or online.