High Point elementary schools get hundreds of new books thanks to a grant from the High Point Community Foundation

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids in High Point are excited about hundreds of new books in their school libraries.

“They were showing me books that they’ve been waiting for they’ve been missing. So their excitement is sometimes shown in a quiet way if you saw them curled up reading over on the pillows, or behind the shelves, but that’s all you need to see. Once they’re engrossed in a book, then you know that you’ve got them,” Mary Nifong, the librarian at Kirkman Park Elementary School, said.

These three schools almost lost their most popular books forever. They had bare shelves because of COVID-19 and school shutdowns.

“We tried to get as many books into the hands of students as popular as possible. We were raising the number of books that we could give out to some students. We knew that they were not going to have access at home so we were giving them as many as possible and unfortunately, during the year we were shut down. Some students moved schools with districts, some moved out of state. And a lot of times those books did not make it back to the school,” Ramon Martinez, a media specialist at Oak View Elementary School, said.

This is where the High Point Community Foundation stepped up, handing out a grant to Oak View, Triangle Lake and Kirkman Park Elementary Schools to help fill their bookshelves so that children could understand the delight of reading.



“I put them all out at Oak view for our students to circulate. They all immediately flew off the shelf. I believe every single book we purchased with this grant has already been checked out at least once the kids love them,” Martinez said.

The High Point Community Foundation grant is a down payment on the future, because “a child who reads will become an adult who thinks.”