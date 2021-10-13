High Point Discovered makes sure your business gets the attention it deserves

(WGHP) — High Point Discovered is on a mission to highlight what’s happening in the Triad city that 116,000 people call home.

Using social media channels, a website and soon a print magazine, staff and volunteers give local businesses exposure to customers and other vendors.

Entrepreneurs like Evan Blackerby say it has already paid off. He owns Friendship Plant Company with his wife, Heather. High Point Discovered offered them guidance and friendship since the beginning.

“They’re the ones who encouraged us to get the truck,” Blackerby said. “They helped us along the way connect with other businesses. They understand what it means to start something new or to get up and running and get on your feet. They have stepped in and helped us over those little business humps along the way.”

Christi Barbour grew up in High Point and now co-owns an interior design business in the city. In nearly five years, her team at High Point Discovered has shared more than 500 stories about businesses and nonprofits.

Hannah Ray is the organization’s Creative Director. She says small businesses and entrepreneurs often don’t have the budget for marketing.

With the help of the High Point Community Foundation, High Point Discovered has become a marketplace of collaboration.

“We’re all honed in on that mission of how can we help people see that you don’t have to leave your hometown to see something great,” Ray said.

You can find more information about High Point Discovered on their website.