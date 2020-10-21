High Point Community Foundation helps Backpack Beginnings continue their mission during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting Piedmont families, with children feeling the most pain. Civic organizations are stepping up their efforts. Backpack Beginnings is one of those organizations that is doing more.



“We want no child to go hungry here in Guilford County,” said Parker White, executive director of Backpack Beginnings.



She explained how the group is helping the community during the pandemic. “We want to fill the gaps where food insecurity remains and a lot of those gaps includes the weekends, holidays, and summer breaks.”



Volunteers inside of a Guilford County warehouse work to fill dozens of bags with proteins, grains, fruits, and vegetables, plus a nice snack. The food bags will be delivered to Guilford County schools where families fighting food insecurity can pick them up and take them home.



“So, Backpack Beginnings is so grateful to the community for supporting us and allowing us to go out and meet some of the basic needs that they have,” said White.



Many families are coping with the shockwaves of COVID-19. Layoffs or reduced work hours mean families will continue to need groups like Backpack Beginnings.



“The impacts of COVID-19 will last a long time,” said White. “We want to make sure we are taking care of the children in our community, we are taking care of the families, and it feels great and it feels great when the community supports us and allows us to do that,” said White.



Grant money from the High Point Community Foundation will help Backpack Beginnings continue their mission. The group will buy items like food, diapers, and hygiene products so families can thrive during our challenging time.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction