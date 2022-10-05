HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet.

That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Fridays, volunteers deliver meals to clients who can’t pick up food for themselves. Clients like Ernest Mines. “They make it more easy for us to survive. And to realize that there really is somebody willing to help.”

“I think what we’re looking at is trying to help people live stable lives whether that’s having the food to put on their table or be able to have utilities, have a place to live and remove some of the stress of the crises that they find themselves in sometimes,” Steve Key, the executive director, said.

Individuals and families must qualify to receive services. As costs go up, Helping Hands has seen the need grow. The food pantry is making changes to keep pace with that demand. “We’ve seen our need increase twofold since the beginning of this year. We were serving about 378 families a month in January and we’re serving about 860 a month right now,” Key said. “There are some working families that don’t have access to us and our food pantry so we’re going to open from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. We’re also going to expand our home delivery program. Right now we’re doing about 14-15 individuals and we’re going to try to double that to about 28-30 different families and seniors and disabled people that we’re able to deliver food to.”

A grant from the High Point Community Foundation allows operations to run smoothly, so that people can continue counting on Helping Hands when they need it.

“Helping Hands is a blessing. And I think God for them because they help me out a whole lot,” Mines said.