Growing High Point brings people together through food

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Houses of a different sort sit on the corner of this neighborhood in High Point.

Greenhouses full of vegetables and herbs will eventually feed people who live close by.

They are operated by Growing High Point, a nonprofit transforming under-resourced areas by training new farmers and feeding the community.

Alexander McQueen first learned about the organization at the farmers market, where some of the locally grown produce is sold. He is now a participant in the organization’s apprentice program.

“I grew up in High Point so seeing a lot of the condemned areas– houses that were boarded up, drug-infested areas being transformed into gardens and things that can feed our community, it’s just a beautiful thing and I’m proud to be a part of it,” McQueen said.

Khalik Harper is also a High Point native. Seeing the bright green Growdega mobile market around the city prompted him to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

He was hired as a full-time sales associate instead.

Harper takes ripened fruits and vegetables back into neighborhoods after they are washed and packaged at the food hub on Washington Street.

“I enjoy being in the different communities throughout the week,” Harper said. “We have about 8 different communities that we have stops in throughout the week.”

Harper is also learning to farm his own produce.

He and McQueen will learn what they need to know from José Abreu.

After nine months of training, they will have the option to manage one of Growing High Point’s urban farms or they can build and grow their own.

As the organization’s farm-to-table coordinator, Abreu is also in charge of finding land for gardens.

He says with support from the High Point Community Foundation, Growing High Point has transformed ten vacant lots into urban farms. “By eating good food you support this movement,” Abreu said. “We bring people together with food.”

You can learn more about Growing High Point on their website.