Greensboro counseling center strives to bridge language, cultural gaps for those in need of mental health services

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Navigating emotions and experiences can be difficult for many people.

In some cultures, the stigma surrounding mental health prevents them for asking for help.

Sunrise Amanecer Counseling Center in Greensboro is providing that help to people of Latin American descent.

Amanda Huber Lopera is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist.

She started the practice two-and-a-half years ago after being disappointed with the services available to the Latino community.

“People have their migratory story and their story of trauma,” Lopera said. “Then the story of oftentimes people leaving some really dangerous environments. Then they come here and sometimes they face more adversity. Having someplace where you can lay all of that down and really discuss it with someone who really understands is just really- it’s a gift that we’re able to provide the community, really.”

Everyone who works at Sunrise Amanecer is bilingual and bicultural.

Psychotherapist and program manager Jarytza Avalos Linares says without an interpreter, she can connect with clients on a deeper level.

“People come in and sometimes they have their children or they have family members who are English speakers. When I answer in Spanish, they kind of like have almost a similar look in their eyes and they kind of open up,” Linares said.

Team members serve individuals, couples, families and children as young as four.

One program provides free therapy sessions to victims of domestic violence.

A series of community forums to share mental health advice and resources will happen with support from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

Student intern Jacquelinne Maya says she hopes more people will realize help is within reach.

If you’re interested in making an appointment at Sunrise Amanecer Counseling Center, you can call (336) 676-4078 or visit www.sunriseamanecerservices.org.