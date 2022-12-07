HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Food insecurity is growing in the Piedmont Triad.

Every month, 80 people in High Point count on the Burns Hill Neighborhood Association food pantry on Leonard Avenue. The facility accepted five new clients in November alone. Volunteers like Jerry Mingo pack food twice a month. Seniors make up a majority of those with appointments to pick up the boxes.

“There is a need, especially with the older population, for food assistance,” Mingo said. “They can’t really survive on social security income, so we’ve seen an increase in the older citizens.”

The pantry relies on the Greater High Point Food Alliance to stay open. The nonprofit has provided equipment, technology and food to keep shelves stocked since 2015. Executive Director Carl Vierling says hunger impacts everything else in a person’s life.

“Food insecurity impacts our health. It impacts our mental health, it impacts our families, even how we do our jobs. It impacts how children go to school and learn. So, food insecurity is one of the biggest issues we face and it impacts everything all around us.”

Funding from The High Point Community Foundation allows staff to continue advocating for resources. The Greater High Point Food Alliance is always accepting donations and volunteers to continue its work.

The Burns Hill Neighborhood Association food pantry is located at 1200 Leonard Avenue. It is open by appointment between 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of every month.