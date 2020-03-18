Gateway YWCA stays dedicated to health and wellness in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- From fitness machines and equipment to socialization and education, Executive Director Christy Respess says the Gateway YWCA has something for everyone.

"We serve a very diverse population," she said. "It's an all-inclusive, nurturing, welcoming environment."

Respess says Gateway YWCA operates the only integrated care model in the country for diabetes prevention.

"It's a strategic Alliance with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant health," she said. "So we have a behavioral therapist, a dietician and a wellness coach that work with them onsite."

Last summer, the Gateway YWCA announced it had sold its building to resolve its debt but retained a lifetime lease in this building. Now, membership dues go can directly towards its programs and service, but Christy says it caused a lot of confusion.

"People thought that we vacated this building and that we were no longer running the fitness operation and didn't have programs at this location," Respess said.

The Winston-Salem Foundation awarded a marketing grant to help get the message out that the Gateway YWCA isn't going anywhere!