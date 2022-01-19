Forsyth County farm strives to plant the seed of knowledge in underserved communities

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s hard to miss the sprawling land used for incubator farming if you drive through Horizons Park.

English Bradshaw, who oversees the non-profit Memorial Industrial Community Development Corporation, lived on this land a long time ago. This 425 acre property was one a Black orphanage. It had dormitories, a power plant and a farm.

“This property kept me alive and gave me my life. What we’re doing here right now is also trying to keep this land in the same use and purpose to continue to give life to others, in the same way they did to me,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw is creating an incubator farm with the help of the Winston-Salem Foundation, with the goal of teaching the next generation of farmers and gardeners the skills they need to produce their own food. “Everything we ate, we raised. We raised, it canned it, sold it, cooked it, and that’s what we want to do now,” he said.

They eventually want to have a walk-in cooler, a washing station and a farm stand where folks can purchase fruits and vegetables.

“In Forsyth County, we have underserved communities that are like food deserts,” Tonya Sheffield, founder of the Dream School, says. That’s why she wants to get involved. “I want to empower young people. Yes, grow your own food, and you can become a farmer if you want. And if you don’t want to… you’ll at least know how to feed your family. Especially with all the shortages, a lot of things not on the shelves… why not grow it yourself.”

Curtis Mclaurin teaches urban farming at Carter G Woodson School in Winston-Salem, and plans to bring his students to the incubator farm to show them how farming can provide over a lifetime. “It’s one thing to give a man a fish, but if you teach a man how to fish, he can sustain himself. This same project that we do at the school, keeping a generation of farmers hopefully living off the land and not living off food that’s not good for them,” Mclaurin said.

“They can see it as their life. They are planting a seed … and what will they become when they learn all this knowledge,” Tonya Sheffield wondered.