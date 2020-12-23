‘Food pantry clientele has almost tripled’; High Point center aims to serve everyone who needs a hand

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so many people to ask for help for the first time in their lives.

In this week’s Community Foundation, FOX8’S Katie Nordeen tells us about the Macedonia Family Resource Center and how it is to serve everyone who needs a hand.

Dell McCormick, the center’s executive director, says “We don’t have a specific area that we focus on because we change with the needs of the community.”



“Our food pantry clientele has almost tripled since COVID struck. The need is greater, and the funny thing about the need being greater is once upon a time, you could look at a person and tell who’s hungry or what not. You can’t look at folks now, it’s so many people who are hungry that you would never expect.”



The Macedonia Family Resource Center distributes boxes of nutritious food twice a month, and McCormick says they’re serving roughly twice as many families right now.

“Before COVID folks were only allowed to come to us once per month. We’ve kind of relaxed that and allow folks to come every two weeks now because the need is just so great.”

And McCormick says it’s thanks to the High Point Community Foundation that they’re able to meet the demand.



“It’s super important because as you can tell, circumstances arise that no one could have ever expected, nobody foresaw, COVID. And when you have an organization in town who is quick on the spot to jump in and offer services, and offer finances, it’s almost unheard of. It’s just a great resource for not only Macedonia, but the entire community.”