Dress for Success strives to help women land that next big job opportunity

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem non-profit is helping people find success.

Dress For Success helps women prep for job interviews. They help them with proper attire, polishing their resume and coach them on their interview skills.

“I think the thing people may be surprised that is that statistics tell us that when one person usually a female in a household, gets a job that opens six opportunities for people to get out of generational poverty in that household. So the effect of getting one person in a household employed has that kind of trickle effect for six individuals to move out of generational poverty,” Robin Ervin, the Executive Director for Dress for Success, said.

“I was job searching and I had a couple of pieces but because I was having a financial hardship, some of the clothing I had was outdated or didn’t fit correctly,” Shante Parker said. “And they took me into this boutique room and they gave me different suits to where I was able to try them on and not only was able to try on the clothes, but I also was able to get the accessories as well.”

Dress for Success preps for success with the help of the Winston-Salem Foundation. They just got a grant to help with strategic planning so they can help even more women.

“And we do see women who are coming from battered women’s shelters, we get women who are transitioning from rehab centers. The foundation has given us an opportunity to take a step back and see how we can truly touch everybody that’s most in need,” Ervin said.

Dress for Success works hard to help women get that next job opportunity because they know you don’t get a second chance at a first impression.