HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Divine Drops is empowering women to embrace their menstrual cycle.

The nonprofit works to get period panties and menstrual cups to teens and women that can be washed and reused. The products are more cost-effective and better for the environment.

Mikaela Ingram founded the organization in 2021. Her work as a traveling nurse took her to the Philippines, where she witnessed young women who were missing out on school and social opportunities because of menstruation. She talked with friends and colleagues and realized women need to know more about their bodies.

“Making the switch to reusable products is definitely the first step, I think, in a journey of understanding everything about the cycle. Because there’s so much to know. There are so many changes that happen,” Ingram said.

A grant from The High Point Community Foundation allows more teens and women to try the supplies for free. Many people, like YWCA parent educator Zandra Davis, are skeptical at first. However, they see the benefits of the products once they try them.

“This was very very new. At first, I was like no, I’m too old for this. But I tried it and I absolutely love it,” Davis said.

Along with holding events in the Triad, Divine Drops is starting health clubs in ten schools in Africa. It continues its mission through sales and donations. 100% of the proceeds from products sold on its website go back into the nonprofit to continue funding education and outreach events.

Community partner, Reverend Mary Beth Foust, says she hopes the work will change the conversation surrounding the bodily process.

“When our cycles work well it’s a good sign for our bodies. We want that and we don’t need to be so negative about the way that we talk about it.”

Divine Drops is also looking for four interns for the 2022 spring semester. Applicants who are interested can email hello@divinedrops.org.