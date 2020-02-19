Dance program in Greensboro helps at-risk youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For Princess Johnson, dance is more than a passion: it’s life.

“There's something special about being able to come into a dance studio and the magic that happens,” Johnson said.

It’s why she went to school for dance and then made it a full-time profession.

“Each movement that you can do can be an expression of something internal, something that you may not be able to say out loud,” Johnson said .

She teaches people ages two and up who want to learn at her studio in Greensboro: Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet.

“We offer dance, especially to people who may not have access to the art form,” Johnson said.

The non-profit’s outreach Royal Expressions Outreach Programs and Education Network (REOPEN) takes dance out of the studio and into places like the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

“Our signature program is Dancing Dreamers, which is a 12-week curriculum that uses dance, improvisation and choreography for children nine to 14 years old,” Johnson said.

With the support of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, she works with at-risk youth, breaking down barriers for those who may need it most.

“It literally saves our community,” Johnson said. “The more you move, the more you feel alive, and then you can shake depression, anxiety, stress, self-doubt and build your confidence.”