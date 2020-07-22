Crossnore School and Children’s Home in Winston-Salem helps support kids throughout the pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crossnore School and Children’s Home in Winston-Salem is a child welfare organization.

Executive Director Maribeth Robinson says it takes a holistic approach to changing lives by offering services for children at risk of entering the child welfare system, but one crisis staff members couldn’t prepare for was the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have about 48 youth on this campus,” Robinson said. “And so all of a sudden, school’s in the cottages. So we had Chromebooks and we needed to do online. And so we really need it to expand the bandwidth.”

The Winston-Salem Foundation gave Crossnore $5,000 to make it happen as part of their Nonprofit Adaptation Grants.