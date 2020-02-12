Community Housing Solutions helps make Guilford County homes ‘warmer, drier, safer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Shirleen Padgett has called her house in High Point home for 38 years.

"I raised three children here and they are grown now, but I'm still raising my grandkids here, Padgett said. "So this is for like the family home

It's perfect for her — with one exception: the bathroom.

As she ages, it's become harder for her to use the shower/bathtub independently.

"I have problems getting in and out of the bathtub," Padgett said. "And then I was running the risk of falling."

But thanks to Community Housing Solutions and a grant from the High Point Community Foundation, she won't have to worry about that.

According to Gene Brown, Executive Director of CHS, Padgett's project is one of about 150 the nonprofit will complete in Guilford County this year.

"We like to say we make homes warmer, drier, safer," said Brown.

With the help of volunteers, skilled contractors tackle projects from accessibility modifications like Padgett's, to new roofs — at a highly discounted rate to the homeowner.

"We're all about preserving homes for families that may not be able to physically or financially afford to do the work themselves.

And to homeowners like Padgett, the transformation is a true blessing.

"This is home, you know, and there's no place like home," she said. "I don't care where you go, how good you try to make it, this is home."

CHS started in 2005 and has completed more than 1200 home repairs throughout Guilford County. The organization is always looking for volunteers to help make repairs, as well as homeowners who are in need of repairs.

To learn more about those opportunities, visit the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro website.