GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone deserves to live in a safe home, but as we age our properties can fall into disrepair.

That’s where Community Housing Solutions in Guilford County comes in.

Denise Hamlin is a widow who takes pride in her home, but it’s been hard to keep up with all the repairs needed around the house, things like a leaking roof or handrails to help with mobility. It was tough, until what Hamlin calls a bit of Divine intervention.

“I just began to start crying and praying and I said Lord I just thank you I just trust you and no sooner than I got through talking to God five minutes later my doorbell rang literally five minutes after I was praying and Mr. Gene was at the door,” Hamlin said.

“We do a lot of home modifications we work with disabled adults and homeowners,” Mr. Gene Brown said. Gene is with Community Housing Solutions. You name it and this organization does it when it comes to home repairs. “We do things from roof replacements to working in kitchens and bathrooms, to repairing plumbing leaks. We work in crawl spaces and attics doing energy efficiency improvements or exterior doors with weather stripping.”

Community Housing Solutions was formed in 2005 with the help of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. They work with homeowners below specific income levels to help make people’s homes warmer, drier and safer. “We do a lot of accessibility modifications making homes safer like grab bars, access ramps to get in and out of the house railings to go up and down stairs or in and out of the house we do things to prevent falls,” Brown said.

It’s so much more than just fixing a roof or installing a handrail. It builds up a person’s self-esteem.

“You feel good inviting people into your house. A sense of servitude, which I love serving and helping people but to see your own life come back to you personally, it just gives you hope,” Hamlin said.