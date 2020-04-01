Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro aims to help people impacted by coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is constantly working behind the scenes to better support programs and organizations making a difference. But in times of crisis, like the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation's work doesn't stop, even though its approach may change.

"When you think about the Community Foundation, our mission is to strengthen communities for present and future generations," said Walker Sanders, president of CFGG.

From organizations that help teachers get the supplies they need for their classrooms, to those that help people on fixed incomes make home repairs, the CFGG plays a key role.

"One of the core things that the CFGG does is to be able to marshal the resources, bring the right people to the table and raise the money to make some things happen quickly and do it very efficiently because of the diverse network that we operate with them," said Sanders.

The CFGG is no stranger to stepping in during a crisis, like in the aftermath of the 2018 tornado in East Greensboro. But the COVID-19 pandemic is unique.

"When you're addressing a hurricane or a tornado or one of those natural disasters, it's very tangible," said Sanders. "You know where it is, you know what part of the community it's in and it's easy to say, 'Oh, I'm going to give to this part of the community because they need the access to resources.' With this virus, it affects everybody."

The CFGG is working closely with the city and county, the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way to assist individuals, nonprofit organizations and small business owners.

"Our role is not going to be to do what the federal government is doing." Sanders said. "Our role is to try to figure out the gaps that were not being provided through the same list."

To help, you can make a general donation to CFGG through their website.