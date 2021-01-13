Community Builders Initiative in High Point goes virtual to continue helping others learn to be more inclusive

Building a better more inclusive community through something as simple as talking.
It sounds easy, but it really isn’t.
These conversations can be tough, but as Katie Nordeen explains, a program called the Community Builders Initiative is doing it with the help of the High Point Community Foundation.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Man arrested hours after Capitol riot found dead
- Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner
- Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
- TikTok tightens privacy features for younger users
- Foundation boots UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity from house after 2 members linked to drug trafficking rin