logos_communityfoundations

Comfort and growth through the power of horseback riding, with a little help from the High Point Community Foundation

Community Foundation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Animals can provide people with comfort and healing.

Since 1995, Horsepower Therapeutic Learning Center in High Point has been a place for people with physical, intellectual and emotional challenges to learn and grow through the power of horseback riding. Of course, they also get a little help from Community Foundations.

If you’d like to get involved with Horsepower, you can attend their 26th Annual Gala and Silent Auction.

The gala happening virtually this year on Saturday, September 18, and you visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter