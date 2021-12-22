CODA Connections Inc. is bringing holiday cheer, a sense of community to Deaf families in the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Communication is one of the most important things to a person.

But communication can be difficult for Deaf or hard of hearing people in situations where other people don’t use their language.

An organization in Greensboro is putting in the work to build a sense of community among Deaf people and their families and spread some joy this holiday situation.

CODA Connections Inc. is bringing toys and gifts to CODA — children of Deaf adults — across the Piedmont Triad to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Tabitha Allen-Draft is the mastermind of this shopping spree. “To see the joy in a child’s eyes makes me feel happy,” she said.



Tabitha is the founder and executive director of CODA Connections Incorporated, a nonprofit dedicated to serving Deaf families and children across the triad. She has firsthand experience with the struggles Deaf families can face.



Tabitha’s parents, grandparents and younger sister are all Deaf. Now she focuses her time on helping others and trying to bridge the gap between Deaf and hearing folks. “We’re all the same. We can do what the hearing world can do. There’s no difference,” she said.



The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has stepped up to help, and families involved in CODA Connections get access to job support, education opportunities and even basic necessities like food, clothing and housing.



But participants say it also gives them a sense of community. “When I go to hearing events I have to say ‘what are they saying, what are they saying?’ if I’m signing they have to talk to me low,” Tanesha Marvin says. “With CODA, they feel a part. They have other kids that are just like them — they have deaf family members, they’re not ashamed. And now I see, ever since, they are motivated; I want to go, I want to be involved, I want to help.”

Tanesha says communication can make employment hard to find and many Deaf families struggle during Christmas.

But this year, a community is coming together to make the season bright for everyone.