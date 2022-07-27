WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Many families struggle to find reliable child care.

Child Care Resource Center helps parents find a safe place for their young children to learn with the goal of getting them ready for kindergarten. Executive Director Katura Jackson says staff members help families figure out where space is available and the centers they can count on to provide a quality space for growth.

“What we do is we help those families figure out what types of programs their children need, how they can best be supported as a family and ensure that they really understand how quality early education impacts their children’s lives.”

The nonprofit is based in Winston-Salem but serves about 1,200 families yearly across nine counties. It also serves child care providers, offering training and professional development to business owners and their employees.

A grant from The Winston-Salem Foundation recently allowed the center to find new ways to offer services. Child Care Resource Center board chair, Phyllis D’Agostino, says community support is vital to give young children a successful start in life. “As that saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. So the whole community is responsible and dependent on how children turn out.”

If you are interested in learning more about Child Care Resource Center and the services it provides, call (336) 245-4900 or visit https://childcareresourcecenter.org.