THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mission of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has changed since it opened as an orphanage in 1885.

Today, its ministries serve people in many different ways at nearly two dozen sites across North Carolina.

The campus in Thomasville provides transitional group housing to families, including Cassandra Branch and her son, Christian, through its Family Care ministry. “I call this home. This is our home. I don’t know where I’d go right now.”

The focus of Family Care is to keep single mothers and their children together. It connects them with resources so they can become self-sufficient. Mothers get help finding a job or going back to school. Counselors are also available to help families overcome mental health challenges.

Program worker Miriam Matias says a big barrier single mothers face is finding reliable transportation. Without a dependable way to get to work, many single mothers find it difficult to stay employed. The nonprofit accepts donated used cars they can save to purchase.

A typical stay lasts nine months but families do have the option to extend if they are making progress toward their goals. Cassandra has saved up for a car, is going back to school and is now looking for permanent housing.

“My goal is to be able to have housing for Christian and I so that he has his own room and a place to call our own again,” Branch said.

Karen Slate, Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina’s regional director of development for the greater Triad area, says support from the High Point Community Foundation keeps the program operating.

“We want to make sure these moms who come into our care really have a transformation in their lives- transitioning from that past, the pain, the darkness, the depression, all that they’ve dealt with,” Slate said.

There is an application and interview process for single mothers who are interested in receiving help from Family Care ministry. The Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina also accepts donations online. you can find more information online or by calling toll-free 1-800-476-3669.