Authoring Action helps teenagers find their voices in Winston-Salem

Community Foundation

Planting seeds of creativeness in the youth is what Authoring Action in Winston-Salem does best.

For 19 years, the non-profit Authoring Action has been helping the youth of Winston-Salem.

Stories from workshops where young people learn to share the experience and publishing it in writings, performances and music.

As Chad Tucker shows us, thanks to the Winston-Salem Foundation they are able to use writing to help our youth find their voice.

