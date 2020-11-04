Planting seeds of creativeness in the youth is what Authoring Action in Winston-Salem does best.
For 19 years, the non-profit Authoring Action has been helping the youth of Winston-Salem.
Stories from workshops where young people learn to share the experience and publishing it in writings, performances and music.
As Chad Tucker shows us, thanks to the Winston-Salem Foundation they are able to use writing to help our youth find their voice.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count
- Authoring Action helps teenagers find their voices in Winston-Salem
- AP says presidential race, Tillis-Cunningham US Senate race still too close to call in North Carolina
- Assault on Dolley Madison Road turns into a death investigation, Greensboro police say
- Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on