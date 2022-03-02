Atkins Community Development is a place that does it all, with help from the Winston-Salem Foundation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It might not look like it, but this building on the campus of Winston-Salem State University is a one-stop shop to get a place to live, start your own business, and learn how to be a community leader.

It’s called the Simon Green Atkins Community Development Corporation.

“We build houses first time homebuyers. We help entrepreneurs grow their businesses here in our business incubator. We have a small community garden for increasing the availability of produce in our neighborhood. We also work with neighborhood organizations to try to help them reach their goals,” Carol Davis, the Executive Director of Atkins Community Development Corporation, said.

Annette Nichols is a budding entrepreneur and an Atkins client. She saw a need where others didn’t, her brother has type 2 diabetes and couldn’t read the materials given to him to explain his ailment.

“My business is called ‘Butterflies Touch’ is it as a diabetes app for type two, for people that cannot read that well, to help them to understand that they would to manage or prevent from getting diabetes,” Nichols said.

The Winston-Salem Foundation is a large part of helping Atkins Community Development Corporation build up the neighborhoods around Winston-Salem State University.

“They help us with operating funds, their dollars and helped us when we build houses for first-time homebuyers. They’ve helped us with our work for small businesses, and their funding has been unrestricted dollars that you can use for operations in any way we need,” Davis said.

So whether it’s a home, business, or community involvement…this is the place to get it done.