Action4Equity in Winston-Salem fights for political, policy change to help marginalized students

Since 2018, Action4Equity has been on a mission.​

“We’re looking for political change and policy change,” said Kellie Easton, executive director of the coalition. ​”We were fighting to get a new Ashley Elementary built due to the bad air quality caused by mold.”

​​But according to her, that process — which included filing a complaint with the federal government — was eye-opening. ​​

“The fact that this school continued to be overlooked and neglected was the symptom to a greater equity problem,” Easton said. ​

Action4Equity is a coalition of educators, parents, students, faith leaders, and community members that aims to be a voice for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. ​

​”We’re fighting for, particularly black and brown children, who have been marginalized due to bad policies and decisions that have been made around education,” said Easton. ​

The Winston-Salem Foundation has provided over $25,000 to support Action4Equity’s mission which Easton acknowledges will take a long time to achieve. ​​

“This is going to be an ongoing fight,” said Easton. “The marginalization that has happened did not take place overnight and it’s going to require more than one night in order to fix it.”