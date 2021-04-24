‘A historic moment for Greensboro’: Greensboro foundation receives $50 million, largest donation in its history as posthumous gift from Charles Weill Jr.

GREENSBORO, NC – It’s the largest donation in the history of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

At its annual meeting Thursday, the foundation announced that it received a $50 million gift.

Charles “Buddy” Weill, Jr., who passed away in June 2020, left his estate to create a permanent field of interest endowment for capital expansions and improvements of facilities that support eldercare and healthcare.

“This is truly a historic moment for Greensboro,” said Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation. “Buddy’s generosity and vision will have a significant impact on this community for generations.”

A native of Greensboro, Weill owned and operated Weill Investment Company and served as president and CEO of Robins & Weill, Inc., which his father had founded in 1911. Outside of work, he was an active member of the real estate industry, higher education, healthcare and charitable organizations based in Greensboro and across North Carolina, often serving in leadership positions.

Weill was instrumental in helping to establish Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community, serving as a trustee and chair of the board. He was the first chair of the Board of Trustees of Cone Health who was not a member of the Cone family. He was also president of the Greensboro Rotary Club.

“Having served on the foundation’s Real Estate Management Committee and as a former member of our Board of Directors, Buddy was keenly aware of how the foundation could help him leave a legacy of supporting care for the elderly population in Greensboro,” said Sanders. “It is our honor to help make his dream a reality.”