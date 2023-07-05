Civics Questions for the Naturalization Test Answers

Below are the correct answers for the civics questions.
- What is the supreme law of the land?
- The Constitution
- The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are the three words?
- We the People
- What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?
- The Bill of Rights
- How many amendments does the Constitution have?
- 27
- What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?
- Checks and balances
- Separation of powers
- If the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
- The Speaker of the House
- Name one right only for United States citizens.
- Vote in a federal election
- Run for office
- Name 3 of the original 13 states.
- New Hampshire
- Massachusetts
- Rhode Island
- Connecticut
- New York
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Delaware
- Maryland
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- When was the Constitution written?
- 1787
- Name one problem that led to the Civil war.
- Slavery
- Economic reasons
- States’ rights
View all 100 questions that could make up the test and the answers below.