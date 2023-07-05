Civics Questions for the Naturalization Test Answers

Below are the correct answers for the civics questions.

  1. What is the supreme law of the land?
    • The Constitution
  2. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are the three words?
    • We the People
  3. What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?
    • The Bill of Rights
  4. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
    • 27
  5. What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?
    • Checks and balances
    • Separation of powers
  6. If the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?
    • The Speaker of the House
  7. Name one right only for United States citizens.
    • Vote in a federal election
    • Run for office
  8. Name 3 of the original 13 states.
    • New Hampshire
    • Massachusetts
    • Rhode Island
    • Connecticut
    • New York
    • New Jersey
    • Pennsylvania
    • Delaware
    • Maryland
    • Virginia
    • North Carolina
    • South Carolina
    • Georgia
  9. When was the Constitution written?
    • 1787
  10. Name one problem that led to the Civil war.
    • Slavery
    • Economic reasons
    • States’ rights

View all 100 questions that could make up the test and the answers below.

