Civics Questions for the Naturalization Test Answers

What is the supreme law of the land? The Constitution The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are the three words? We the People What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution? The Bill of Rights How many amendments does the Constitution have? 27 What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful? Checks and balances

Separation of powers If the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? The Speaker of the House Name one right only for United States citizens. Vote in a federal election

Run for office Name 3 of the original 13 states. New Hampshire

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Delaware

Maryland

Virginia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia When was the Constitution written? 1787 Name one problem that led to the Civil war. Slavery

Economic reasons

States’ rights

