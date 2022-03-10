Veteran helping others with mobile art studio

(WGHP) — Just as gas prices are set to hit record highs, Jessica Rambo is about to hit the road.

Rambo – yes, that’s really her name – is not an Army Special Forces soldier like the character Sylvester Stallone played in the movies. But she is a veteran with more than a decade in the Marine Corps.

And after enduring some extremely difficult times, she found creating art was essential for her healing.

“When you’re focusing in on one thing, you’re not thinking about all the other craziness in your life,” Jessica said.

So she created a non-profit organization to bring that idea to others and has provided more than 200 buckets of art supplies to vets through the work she does in her old school bus that acts as the traveling part of the Painted Buffalo Traveling Studio.

She has since gotten a new bus and is about to head out on another venture to bring art therapy to any veteran she can find, but finances are on her mind.

“When we hit the road (the first time), COVID also happened, so it was either donate to a non-profit or feed their families because they lost their jobs, so we’ve definitely struggled on the funding aspect, but I’m determined and stubborn. And I’m a Marine, so we’re going to make it happen any way we can,” Jessica said.

For Jessica, it’s become a calling. She is currently finishing the alterations to her new school bus so that she, her 11-year-old son Liam, their two dogs and a cat can begin their latest venture, even though not everyone she knows really gets what they’re doing.

