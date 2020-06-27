Recent college graduate talks about Furman University program teaching inmates

“It’s kind of terrifying trying to get into prison without knowing anyone.”

Not the line you expect to hear from a 22-year-old woman who just graduated from an elite, private university. But then, Hailey Pierce is not your average young woman.

As she neared the end of her senior year at Furman University, she knew there were projects she wanted not really to have them on her resume, but to complete who she wanted to become.

“I have so much privilege and so many opportunities that so many of these guys will never have the chance to get,” Pierce said. “What do I lose from sharing education with them? I lose nothing – I actually gain.”

So she convinced one of her professors that she was just the person to do a pilot program in Perry Correctional Institution, not far from Furman. The university wanted to see if it can pull off having a class in Perry every semester – 12 Furman students, mixed in with 12 inmates. And this is a serious prison.

“Eighty percent of the guys are there for life, most of them for murders, some of them for crimes that just built on top of one another,” Pierce said.

Pierce was the student who went in this past spring to see if something like this could work. She is a true believer that education – literary education, in particular – can change people. One of the keys to this program was to allow the inmates to express themselves.

“Instead of being told, ‘Hey, write a 300-word fiction story about a dream,’ they’re allowed to literally write whatever they want and I think that’s how they bloomed because they never really get to do that they want and this was something that they could do whatever they wanted,” Pierce said.

