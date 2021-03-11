Public can play a part in new art exhibit at Greenhill Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heather Gordon’s art may not be for everyone. But she thinks it should be.

Gordon believes art is something of a unique version of history – recording what someone with an interesting perspective sees in a given moment.

When she was first asked to be part of a new exhibit at the Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art, she says that answers the question a lot of artists have as they begin a work.

“We’ve got a lot of willingness to try something new and what should I say? I don’t know what to say,” she says, describing the inner conversation many artists have.

And she says there is a definitive answer: “It doesn’t matter what you say. You’re an artist living during this time, anything you say or reflect who you are and what it’s like to be living now and making art, now.”

Gordon’s new exhibit is called, “SHIFT Happens.” It is an homage to the people who keep working – even through a pandemic such as the one we have experienced over the past year.

In this exhibit, Gordon works with colored tape that she fashions in accordance with an origami-like algorithm derived from people’s statements. On the day we meet, she’s standing in front of one of the pieces in the exhibit, made from purple and black tape, carefully placed for more than 90-feet, along a main wall of the gallery.

“It is designed, intentionally, to work with the physiological mess – the way your eyes work,” says Gordon. “You can’t help but have a physiological reaction to this work. That means you do not have to know what it’s about, you don’t have to know how it was made.”

The one thing Gordon likes about what has happened over the past year is that, in her view, artists have recaptured much of the art world.

“Before the pandemic, I began seeing the art world as a giant money-laundering operation. It was all very much commodity driven, you know, how many paintings can I make so they can be purchased so the value of them can be raised so that all these X, Y, Z things can happen. And that’s all, largely, ground to a halt,” Gordon says.

See some of her work in this edition of the Buckley Report and see how you can play a part in the exhibit, yourself.