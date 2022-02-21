Piedmont musician struggles to get answers from Facebook after her account was suspended

(WGHP) — Jessica Mashburn makes her living off her reputation as both a piano player and singer as well as the big heart she has for everyone she meets.

And she expresses that over social media on a daily basis. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram are essential to her work playing around the Triad.

“I think it’s very important for artists on local levels in any town because we don’t have a company that’s putting out marketing stuff…so it’s a great, free tool for you to let your community know where you’re going to be playing, what you’re doing, what’s on the horizon,” Jessica said. “Because your value…as an artist is how many people you can bring, and it’s an investment where over time, you connect with people through music, and they connect with you over social media.”

Over the last two years, social media ended up being more than just a tool to stay in touch with fans.

“I’ve not only used it to talk about performances and stuff, I’ve actually used it for performances during the pandemic,” she said. “Did a lot of live-streamed shows, and that’s how we were reaching people beyond Greensboro.”

So imagine how shocked she was when she got an unexpected message from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

“It was a Monday,” Jessica said. “I was just sitting, doing some work on my computer. I had not posted anything in a couple of hours…all the sudden, I get a notification from Facebook…it said ‘Your account has been suspended based on community violations,’ and I was just stunned. It said you can appeal this decision, and it did not show me what it was over.”

To appeal the decision, she’d have to know what the violation was, but Facebook didn’t tell her.

“My first thought was ‘This has to be a mistake’ because I know they recently announced Meta was forming, and maybe there’s a lot more AI, and maybe there’s something misinterpreted?” Jessica said.

Eventually, she was able to speak to someone at Facebook, and she appeared to get answers.

“I got emails from Facebook and Instagram, and it said ‘We’re so sorry. We made a mistake. And they did not tell me what it was for,” she said.

But it was very disturbing for her that it took that long to get any resolution.

“There are moments when I’ve thought ‘Should I go to Palo Alto,” she said. “Knock, knock, this is happening to my account and this is kind of a little bit of my livelihood. Is there anybody here that can help me?”

You might not believe what happened next. That story is in this edition of the Buckley Report.