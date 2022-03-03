People in Triad raising awareness for rare diseases, treatment

(WGHP) — Being exceptional can be nice unless it’s a disease.

Feb. 28 was National Rare Diseases Day in the US, and as our population grows, so does the number of people with diseases that are rare.

“Everybody has something. This is ours,” Annie Kendrick said. “My husband has allergies, and we have EB.”

“I knew there were limitations…I had to avoid a lot of the birthday parties like ice skating. That would tear up my ankles up,” Annie said. “Band-Aids will tear the skin right off.”

Forty years on, there is still not much the medical world has come up with.

“As far as treatments, there are none,” Annie said. “It’s mainly just trial and error.”

Hope is beginning to emerge. Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder started an organization called EB Research Partnership. And then there are a thousand friends doing what they can.

It started five years ago with a group in Massachusetts doing a fundraiser where they jump into the water and donate to the cause.

They call it Plunge for Elodie–named for a little girl who suffers from EB. And donations can go a long way – not just with research but in helping families cope day-to-day.

“The main thing is wound care costs…the cost of wound care is astronomical,” Annie said.

The coast can be as much as $80,000 a year.

“The support from this community has been tremendous,” said Annie’s mom, Brenda Key. “There are several people in London that are going to jump there. There’s somebody in Australia that’s going to jump.”

And you can, too.

Greensboro is holding a group event at the Aquatics Center at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, March 26 at noon.

Just look for the North Carolina Plunge at the top of the home page.